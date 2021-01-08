 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Cor Jesu defeats Lift For Life
0 comments

Recap: Cor Jesu defeats Lift For Life

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Cor Jesu trailed by 11 at halftime and two after three quarters but rallied for a 43-39 win over Lift For Life Friday.

Addison Erusha led the way for Cor Jesu with 17 points and Mallory Ronshausen added 12. Taylor Brown led Lift For Life with 16 points and Na'Teonia Russell added 13. The leading rebounders for Cor Jesu were Sophia Newman (9) and Mallory Ronshausen (9).

Cor Jesu (6-5) goes on the road to play Westminster on Saturday at 2 p.m. Lift For Life (3-5) travels to Francis Howell Central on Saturday at noon.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports