Recap: Cor Jesu defeats Lift For Life

Cor Jesu trailed by 11 at halftime and two after three quarters but rallied for a 43-39 win over Lift For Life Friday.
Addison Erusha led the way for Cor Jesu with 17 points and Mallory Ronshausen added 12. Taylor Brown led Lift For Life with 16 points and Na'Teonia Russell added 13. The leading rebounders for Cor Jesu were Sophia Newman (9) and Mallory Ronshausen (9).
Cor Jesu (6-5) goes on the road to play Westminster on Saturday at 2 p.m. Lift For Life (3-5) travels to Francis Howell Central on Saturday at noon.