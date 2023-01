Lauren Ortwerth posted 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cor Jesu past Ursuline 40-36 Thursday at Ursuline.

Also finishing in double figures for Cor Jesu was Sophia Bellistri with 12 points. Evelyn Shane led the way for Ursuline with 16 points and Addie Rhea added 11. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Addie Rhea (9)

Cor Jesu (12-4) goes on the road to play Villa Duchesne on Thursday, January 26 at 5:30 p.m. Ursuline (11-6) plays at home against Warrenton on Monday at 4 p.m.