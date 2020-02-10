Recap: Cor Jesu defeats Ursuline

Cor Jesu fell behind visiting Ursuline 39-37 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 47-42 win Monday.
Amy Varghese led Cor Jesu with 16 points, while Addison Erusha finished with 13 and Sarah Collier added 11. Hannah Scherzinger led the way for Ursuline with 15 points and Maria Cavato added 13. The leading rebounder for Cor Jesu was Julia Boyet (8). The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Maria Cavato (9)
Cor Jesu (10-11) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Ursuline (12-7) visits Nerinx Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m.