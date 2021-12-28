Recap: Cor Jesu handily defeats Visitation JV

Cor Jesu handily defeated visiting Visitation JV 49-26 Tuesday.
-
Amy Varghese was the leading scorer for Cor Jesu with 9 points and Paige Dolrenry added 8.
Cor Jesu (3-5) travels to Lindbergh on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
