Recap: Cor Jesu handily defeats Visitation JV
Cor Jesu handily defeated visiting Visitation JV 49-26 Tuesday.

Amy Varghese was the leading scorer for Cor Jesu with 9 points and Paige Dolrenry added 8.

Cor Jesu (3-5) travels to Lindbergh on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

