Recap: Cor Jesu slips past Borgia

Cor Jesu slipped past visiting Borgia 24-23 Thursday.
The leading rebounder for Cor Jesu was Sophia Bellistri (8).
Cor Jesu (6-11) travels to Webster Groves on Friday at 7 p.m. Borgia (8-8) hosts Fort Zumwalt North on Saturday at 1 p.m.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kate Restovich wasn't happy with how her first half went Thursday night.
Francis Howell senior Libby Brewster is third in the area in scoring at 23.5 points per game. She is in line to hit the 1,000-point mark for her career this week.
HIGHLAND, Ill. — Olivia Durbin doesn't need a whole lot of prodding to attempt a 3-point shot.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS — David Richard's eyes lit up as time wound down.
Taylor Brown scores 24 to lead Lift For Life past East St. Louis 53-40.
The Tigers won their eighth consecutive game and handed the Warriors their second consecutive loss.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Defense has been the calling card all season for the Fort Zumwalt West High girls basketball team, and it was again Tuesday night.
O'FALLON, Ill. — Nick Knolhoff got his wish.
The Lions won their eighth consecutive game.
Safiyah Reed passed the 1,000-point mark for her career in leading STEAM Academy to a 63-54 win over St. Dominic on Wednesday. She had a game-high 30 points.
