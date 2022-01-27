 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Cor Jesu slips past Borgia

Cor Jesu slipped past visiting Borgia 24-23 Thursday.

The leading rebounder for Cor Jesu was Sophia Bellistri (8).

Cor Jesu (6-11) travels to Webster Groves on Friday at 7 p.m. Borgia (8-8) hosts Fort Zumwalt North on Saturday at 1 p.m.

