Recap: Cor Jesu slips past St. Joseph's

-
Inspired by her cousins, Patke enjoying breakout season for Borgia
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Illig's 38-point explosion lifts Troy over St. Dominic
-
Bryant's pink shoes help Summit break skid with win over Oakville
-
Lift for Life beats St. Joseph's in Visitation Tournament debut
Cor Jesu slipped past visiting St. Joseph's 41-40 Saturday.
Mallory Ronshausen was the leading scorer for Cor Jesu with 23 points and Addison Erusha added 12. Zoe Stewart led St. Joseph's with 14 points. The leading rebounders for St. Joseph's were Kiley Duchardt (11) and Emily Lally (9).
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.