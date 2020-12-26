 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Cor Jesu slips past St. Joseph's
0 comments

Recap: Cor Jesu slips past St. Joseph's

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year

Cor Jesu slipped past visiting St. Joseph's 41-40 Saturday.

Mallory Ronshausen was the leading scorer for Cor Jesu with 23 points and Addison Erusha added 12. Zoe Stewart led St. Joseph's with 14 points. The leading rebounders for St. Joseph's were Kiley Duchardt (11) and Emily Lally (9).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports