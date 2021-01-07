 Skip to main content
Recap: Cor Jesu topples Troy Buchanan
Recap: Cor Jesu topples Troy Buchanan

Cor Jesu toppled Troy Buchanan 54-41 Thursday at Westminster.

Mallory Ronshausen led the way for Cor Jesu with 18 points. Makenna DeClue led the way for Troy Buchanan with 19 points and Gabi Cook added 10.

Cor Jesu (5-5) hosts Lift For Life on Friday at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (7-3) hosts Oakville on Friday at 6 p.m.

