Recap: Cor Jesu topples Troy Buchanan

Cor Jesu toppled Troy Buchanan 54-41 Thursday at Westminster.
-
Vashon's Simmons shows no fear in win over Lutheran North
-
Girls basketball notebook: Breden makes tough choice to leave Jerseyville, start career at McKendree
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5
-
Oetting sisters face off in Francis Howell North's win over St. Charles
-
Robinson comes up big down the stretch again to help Holt knock off Troy
Mallory Ronshausen led the way for Cor Jesu with 18 points. Makenna DeClue led the way for Troy Buchanan with 19 points and Gabi Cook added 10.
Cor Jesu (5-5) hosts Lift For Life on Friday at 6 p.m. Troy Buchanan (7-3) hosts Oakville on Friday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.