Recap: Cor Jesu tops Ladue

Mallory Ronshausen had a game-high 28 points to lead Cor Jesu to a 62-50 win over visiting Ladue Saturday.
Ladues turned the ball over 15 times compared to Cor Jesus seven. Also finishing in double figures for Cor Jesu were Addison Erusha (14) and Sophia Newman (10). Alyssa Lewis was the leading scorer for Ladue with 20 points and Mckayley Hopkins added 12. The leading rebounders for Cor Jesu were Mallory Ronshausen (9) and Sophia Newman (8). The leading rebounders for Ladue were Alyssa Lewis (10) and Anika Speicher (9).
Cor Jesu (10-11) visits MICDS on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Ladue (10-8) travels to Webster Groves on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.