Recap: Cor Jesu triumphs over Fox

Mallory Ronshausen had a game-high 26 points to lead Cor Jesu to a 69-20 win over visiting Fox Monday.
Addison Erusha also contributed 8 points to Cor Jesu's win.
Cor Jesu (13-12) goes on the road to play Oakville on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
