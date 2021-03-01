 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Cor Jesu triumphs over Fox
0 comments

Recap: Cor Jesu triumphs over Fox

  • 0

Mallory Ronshausen had a game-high 26 points to lead Cor Jesu to a 69-20 win over visiting Fox Monday.

Addison Erusha also contributed 8 points to Cor Jesu's win.

Cor Jesu (13-12) goes on the road to play Oakville on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports