Recap: Crossroads College Prep downs Bayless

Makyla Spann had a game-high 29 points to lead Crossroads College Prep to a 49-42 win over Bayless Wednesday at Bayless.
The Current dominated the boards, outrebounding the Bronchos 34-19. Also finishing in double figures for Crossroads College Prep was Catherine Birch with 14 points. Cayla Anderson was the leading scorer for Bayless with 17 points and Sherrell Van added 17. The leading rebounders for Crossroads College Prep were Makyla Spann (9) and Julia Wolff (8). The leading rebounder for Bayless was Cayla Anderson (10)
Crossroads College Prep (5-5) plays at Hancock on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Bayless (4-10) visits Principia on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.