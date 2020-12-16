 Skip to main content
Recap: Crystal City defeats Meadow Heights
Recap: Crystal City defeats Meadow Heights

Annie Waites notched 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Crystal City past visiting Meadow Heights 45-40 Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Crystal City was Molly Clemmons with 15 points. The other leading rebounder for Crystal City was Kate Eisenbies (8).

Crystal City (1-3) plays at Valley Park on Thursday, January 14 at 5 p.m. Meadow Heights (0-1) plays at home against St. Vincent on Tuesday, January 19 at 6 p.m.

