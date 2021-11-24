 Skip to main content
Recap: Crystal City downs Viburnum
Kate Eisenbies had a game-high 25 points to lead Crystal City to a 58-49 win over visiting Viburnum Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Crystal City was Molly Clemmons with 18 points.

Crystal City (2-0) plays at home against Valley Park on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

