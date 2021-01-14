Recap: Crystal City rolls past Valley Park

Crystal City rolled past Valley Park 52-22 Thursday at Valley Park.
Annie Waites was the leading scorer for Crystal City with 20 points and Kate Eisenbies added 16. The leading rebounder for Crystal City was Kate Eisenbies (8).
Crystal City (3-6) goes on the road to play Oak Ridge on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Valley Park (1-4) hosts Principia on Friday at 5 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.