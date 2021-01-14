 Skip to main content
Recap: Crystal City rolls past Valley Park
Crystal City rolled past Valley Park 52-22 Thursday at Valley Park.

Annie Waites was the leading scorer for Crystal City with 20 points and Kate Eisenbies added 16. The leading rebounder for Crystal City was Kate Eisenbies (8).

Crystal City (3-6) goes on the road to play Oak Ridge on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Valley Park (1-4) hosts Principia on Friday at 5 p.m.

