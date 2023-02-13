Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Blue Jays. Jefferson could only hit on zero of one, while the Hornets made seven of 18. Kate Eisenbeis led Crystal City with 18 points and Molly Clemmons added 10. Halayna Loyd was the leading scorer for Jefferson with 18 points. The leading rebounders for Jefferson were Megan Wood (12) and Halayna Loyd (9).