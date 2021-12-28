Recap: Crystal City topples Jefferson

Crystal City toppled Jefferson 52-38 Tuesday at Kingston.
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
-
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
Kate Eisenbeis led Crystal City with 22 points and Molly Clemmons added 21.
Crystal City (6-5) hosts De Soto on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Jefferson (1-9) hosts De Soto on Thursday at 9 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.