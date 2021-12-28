 Skip to main content
Recap: Crystal City topples Jefferson
Crystal City toppled Jefferson 52-38 Tuesday at Kingston.

Kate Eisenbeis led Crystal City with 22 points and Molly Clemmons added 21.

Crystal City (6-5) hosts De Soto on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Jefferson (1-9) hosts De Soto on Thursday at 9 a.m.

