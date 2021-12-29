 Skip to main content
Recap: Cuba defeats Hillsboro
Recap: Cuba defeats Hillsboro

Cuba defeated Hillsboro 57-53 in overtime Wednesday at Kingston.

Cuba (2-3) plays at home against New Haven on Thursday, January 6 at 5:30 p.m. Hillsboro (3-5) plays at home against St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.

