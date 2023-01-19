 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Cuba downs Hermann

Cuba downed Hermann 43-35 Thursday at Hermann.

Cuba (5-4) will host Sullivan on Friday at 7 p.m. Hermann (10-6) plays at home against Montgomery County on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

