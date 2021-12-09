Recap: Duchesne downs Rosati-Kain

Duchesne downed Rosati-Kain 36-28 Thursday at Rosati-Kain.
-
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Kougars loss to the Pioneers. The Kougars made only 2-7 (29 percent), while the Pioneers connected on nine of 27. Molly Knobbe led the way for Duchesne with 11 points and Haley Stockhausen added 11. Tedda Bock was the leading scorer for Rosati-Kain with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Duchesne was Taylor Meers (9). The leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Brooke Elston (12)
Duchesne (4-0) hosts Ritenour on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Rosati-Kain (0-3) goes on the road to play St. Pius X on Monday at 6 p.m.
