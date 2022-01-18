 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Duchesne downs Winfield
Taylor Meers had 13 points and 19 rebounds to lead Duchesne over Winfield 52-43 Tuesday at Winfield.

Also finishing in double figures for Duchesne was Morgan Knobbe with 14 points. The other leading rebounder for Duchesne was Morgan Knobbe (8).

Duchesne (9-5) plays at home against Rosati-Kain on Thursday at 7 p.m. Winfield (6-9) plays at home against Warrenton on Friday at 7 p.m.

