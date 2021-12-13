 Skip to main content
Recap: Duchesne handily defeats Ritenour
Recap: Duchesne handily defeats Ritenour

Duchesne handily defeated visiting Ritenour 39-17 Monday.

The Pioneers shot 100% (17 of 17) from the field, while Ritenour was three of 29 (10%). Haley Stockhausen led the way for Duchesne with 11 points. Jasmine Johnson was the leading scorer for Ritenour with 9 points. The leading rebounder for Duchesne was Taylor Meers (9).

Duchesne (5-0) hosts Hazelwood East on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Ritenour (3-3) travels to Hazelwood East on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

