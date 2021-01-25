Recap: Duchesne topples Wright City

Duchesne toppled Wright City 41-27 Monday at Wright City.
-
Vashon passes first big test with win over Webster Groves
-
Incarnate Word runs winning streak to 24 with one-sided victory over Westminster
-
Double tough Duff continues two-sport domination for Nerinx Hall
-
Francis Howell Central closes out strong week by keeping upper hand against Holt
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7
The Pioneers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of five shots. Lindsey Reifsteck led the way for Duchesne with 16 points and Megan Wiseman added 10.
Duchesne (6-6) travels to De Soto on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Wright City (1-6) hosts Brentwood on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.