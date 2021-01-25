 Skip to main content
Recap: Duchesne topples Wright City
Recap: Duchesne topples Wright City

Duchesne toppled Wright City 41-27 Monday at Wright City.

The Pioneers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of five shots. Lindsey Reifsteck led the way for Duchesne with 16 points and Megan Wiseman added 10.

Duchesne (6-6) travels to De Soto on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Wright City (1-6) hosts Brentwood on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

