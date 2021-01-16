 Skip to main content
Recap: Duchesne tops DuBourg
Duchesne topped visiting DuBourg 45-34 Saturday.

Molly Knobbe led the way for Duchesne with 11 points and Haley Stockhausen added 10.

Duchesne (5-3) will host Winfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m. DuBourg (0-8) hosts Silex on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

