Recap: Duchesne tops DuBourg

Duchesne topped visiting DuBourg 45-34 Saturday.
Molly Knobbe led the way for Duchesne with 11 points and Haley Stockhausen added 10.
Duchesne (5-3) will host Winfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m. DuBourg (0-8) hosts Silex on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
