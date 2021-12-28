Recap: Duchesne triumphs over Hazelwood East

Duchesne triumphed over visiting Hazelwood East 48-13 Tuesday.
Taylor Meers led the way for Duchesne with 21 points.
Duchesne (7-1) hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Hazelwood East (2-6) plays at home against Granite City on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
