 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Duchesne triumphs over O'Fallon Christian
0 comments

Recap: Duchesne triumphs over O'Fallon Christian

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Duchesne cruised to a 43-12 win over O'Fallon Christian Monday at O'Fallon Christian.

The Pioneers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of five shots. Lindsey Reifsteck led Duchesne with 11 points. The leading rebounders for Duchesne were Taylor Meers (16) and Morgan Knobbe (11).

Duchesne (2-0) plays at Hazelwood West on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-3) will host Lutheran St. Charles on Thursday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News