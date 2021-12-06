Recap: Duchesne triumphs over O'Fallon Christian

Duchesne cruised to a 43-12 win over O'Fallon Christian Monday at O'Fallon Christian.
The Pioneers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of five shots. Lindsey Reifsteck led Duchesne with 11 points. The leading rebounders for Duchesne were Taylor Meers (16) and Morgan Knobbe (11).
Duchesne (2-0) plays at Hazelwood West on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-3) will host Lutheran St. Charles on Thursday at 7 p.m.
