Recap: Dupo beats Valmeyer

Annalese Gill notched 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dupo over visiting Valmeyer 52-36 Thursday.
The Tigers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of nine shots. Also finishing in double figures for Dupo was Alexis Curtis with 15 points. Sierra Hohnbaum was the leading scorer for Valmeyer with 14 points. The other leading rebounder for Dupo was Maddie Esmon (11).
Dupo (13-9) goes on the road to play Marissa on Monday at 6 p.m. Valmeyer (2-19) plays at home against Steeleville on Monday at 6 p.m.