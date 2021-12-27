Recap: Dupo topples Bluford Webber

Kyann Prater also contributed 8 points to Dupo's win. The other leading rebounder for Dupo was Kyann Prater (10).

Dupo (8-4) plays at home against Staunton on Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. Bluford Webber (0-1) plays at home against Anna-Jonesboro JV on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.