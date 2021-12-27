Recap: Dupo topples Bluford Webber

Dupo got double-doubles from T'Yonna Burris (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Octavia Heidelberg (12 points, 12 rebounds) defeating visiting Bluford Webber 42-29 Monday.
Kyann Prater also contributed 8 points to Dupo's win. The other leading rebounder for Dupo was Kyann Prater (10).
Dupo (8-4) plays at home against Staunton on Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. Bluford Webber (0-1) plays at home against Anna-Jonesboro JV on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
