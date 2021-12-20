Recap: Dupo triumphs over Valmeyer

Octavia Heidelberg had 33 points and 20 rebounds to propel Dupo past Valmeyer 53-21 Monday at Valmeyer.
The Tigers dominated the boards, outrebounding the Pirates 48-24. Ariana Gibbs led Valmeyer with 9 points. The other leading rebounder for Dupo was T'Yonna Burris (8). The leading rebounder for Valmeyer was Kiersten Miller (13)
Dupo (7-4) hosts Bluford Webber on Monday, December 27 at 9:30 a.m. Valmeyer (4-7) visits Lebanon, Illinois on Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m.
