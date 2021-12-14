Recap: East St. Louis defeats Alton Marquette

The Flyers shot 100% (1 of 1) from the field, while Alton Marquette was 15 of 46 (33%). Janiyah Brown led the way for East St. Louis with 10 points. Chloe White was the leading scorer for Alton Marquette with 28 points and Alyssa Powell added 20. The leading rebounders for Alton Marquette were Alyssa Powell (12) and Laura Hewitt (10).