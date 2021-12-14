 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: East St. Louis defeats Alton Marquette
0 comments

Recap: East St. Louis defeats Alton Marquette

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

East St. Louis defeated visiting Alton Marquette 70-64 Tuesday.

The Flyers shot 100% (1 of 1) from the field, while Alton Marquette was 15 of 46 (33%). Janiyah Brown led the way for East St. Louis with 10 points. Chloe White was the leading scorer for Alton Marquette with 28 points and Alyssa Powell added 20. The leading rebounders for Alton Marquette were Alyssa Powell (12) and Laura Hewitt (10).

East St. Louis (3-4) plays at home against Belleville West on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (6-5) goes on the road to play Father McGivney on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News