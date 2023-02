Shakara McCline had a game-high 42 points to lead East St. Louis to a 78-74 win over Taylorville Monday at Mascoutah.

The Flyers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 13 shots. Teriel Wilbourn also contributed 9 points to East St. Louis's win. The leading rebounders for East St. Louis were Heaven Williams (9) and Camya Pitts (8).