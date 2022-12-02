Recap: East St. Louis defeats Webster Groves

The Flyers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. Webster Groves hit five of 17 3-pointers. Shakara McCline led the way for East St. Louis with 18 points and Arrionna Whitt added 14. Ellie Heimann led Webster Groves with 16 points. The leading rebounder for East St. Louis was J'ashya Brady-Johnson (9).