Recap: East St. Louis downs Mascoutah
East St. Louis downed visiting Mascoutah 63-55 Wednesday.

Janiyah Brown led East St. Louis with 19 points and Shakara McCline added 10.

East St. Louis (7-5) travels to Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Mascoutah (9-8) will host Centralia, Illinois on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

