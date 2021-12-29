Recap: East St. Louis downs Mascoutah

East St. Louis downed visiting Mascoutah 63-55 Wednesday.
Janiyah Brown led East St. Louis with 19 points and Shakara McCline added 10.
East St. Louis (7-5) travels to Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Mascoutah (9-8) will host Centralia, Illinois on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
