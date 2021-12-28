 Skip to main content
Recap: East St. Louis topples O'Fallon JV
Recap: East St. Louis topples O'Fallon JV

East St. Louis toppled O'Fallon JV 61-46 Tuesday at Mascoutah.

Jazmine Young led East St. Louis with 19 points and Shakara McCline added 18.

East St. Louis (6-5) plays at home against Mascoutah on Wednesday at noon.

