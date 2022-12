Shakara McCline had a game-high 36 points to lead East St. Louis to a 65-29 win over McCluer Wednesday at Mascoutah.

The Flyers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 10 shots. Also finishing in double figures for East St. Louis was Arrionna Whitt with 18 points. Kaya Mays led McCluer with 14 points.