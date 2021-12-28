 Skip to main content
Recap: East St. Louis triumphs over Riverview Gardens
Recap: East St. Louis triumphs over Riverview Gardens

East St. Louis triumphed over visiting Riverview Gardens 76-30 Tuesday.

The Flyers were seven of 17 (41 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Jazmine Young led East St. Louis with 16 points, while Ryale Mosely finished with 12 and Lamyjah Suggs added 10. The leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Shakara McCline (8).

East St. Louis (6-5) plays at O'Fallon JV at 5:30 p.m today. Riverview Gardens (6-8) plays at Hazelwood East on Thursday, January 6 at 5:30 p.m.

