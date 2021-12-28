Recap: East St. Louis triumphs over Riverview Gardens

East St. Louis triumphed over visiting Riverview Gardens 76-30 Tuesday.
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
The Flyers were seven of 17 (41 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Jazmine Young led East St. Louis with 16 points, while Ryale Mosely finished with 12 and Lamyjah Suggs added 10. The leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Shakara McCline (8).
East St. Louis (6-5) plays at O'Fallon JV at 5:30 p.m today. Riverview Gardens (6-8) plays at Hazelwood East on Thursday, January 6 at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.