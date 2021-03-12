Recap: Edwardsville breezes by Belleville West

Edwardsville breezed by visiting Belleville West 45-25 Friday.
The Tigers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. Macy Silvey led the way for Edwardsville with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Edwardsville was Sydney Harris (8).
Edwardsville (15-1) visits O'Fallon on Saturday at 1 p.m.
