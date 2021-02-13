Recap: Edwardsville defeats Civic Memorial

Edwardsville defeated Civic Memorial 54-48 Saturday at Civic Memorial.
The leading scorers for Edwardsville were Sydney Harris (15), Macy Silvey (14), Elle Evans (12) and Katelynne Roberts (11). Tori Standefer led Civic Memorial with 22 points.
Edwardsville (3-0) goes on the road to play East St. Louis on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (2-1) plays at Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
