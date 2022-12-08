Recap: Edwardsville downs Belleville East

Missed free throws factored heavily into the Lancers loss to the Tigers. The Lancers made only 3-9 (33 percent), while the Tigers connected on 14 of 25. Emerson Weller was the leading scorer for Edwardsville with 24 points and Ellie Neath added 10. Taylor Smith led Belleville East with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Edwardsville was Kaitlyn Morningstar (12).