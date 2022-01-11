Recap: Edwardsville downs Belleville West

Sydney Harris had a game-high 27 points to lead Edwardsville to a 54-45 win over Belleville West Tuesday at Belleville West.
Also finishing in double figures for Edwardsville was Emma Garner with 12 points. Maliah Sparks led Belleville West with 16 points and Jalynn Rook added 13.
Edwardsville (16-4) plays at home against Althoff on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville West (9-8) plays at O'Fallon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.