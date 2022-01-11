 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Edwardsville downs Belleville West
0 comments

Recap: Edwardsville downs Belleville West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sydney Harris had a game-high 27 points to lead Edwardsville to a 54-45 win over Belleville West Tuesday at Belleville West.

Also finishing in double figures for Edwardsville was Emma Garner with 12 points. Maliah Sparks led Belleville West with 16 points and Jalynn Rook added 13.

Edwardsville (16-4) plays at home against Althoff on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville West (9-8) plays at O'Fallon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News