Recap: Edwardsville edges O'Fallon

Edwardsville edged visiting O'Fallon 47-45 Tuesday.
Sydney Harris led Edwardsville with 13 points, while Macy Silvey finished with 13 and Emma Garner added 10. Shannon Dowell led O'Fallon with 13 points, while D'myjah Bolds finished with 11 and Malia Robertson added 10.
Edwardsville (7-1) plays at home against Belleville East on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. O'Fallon (7-1) will host Alton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
