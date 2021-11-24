 Skip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville rolls past Mater Dei
Recap: Edwardsville rolls past Mater Dei

Sydney Harris had a game-high 25 points to lead Edwardsville to a 61-33 win over visiting Mater Dei Wednesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Edwardsville was Elle Evans with 14 points. Kailynn Kruep was the leading scorer for Mater Dei with 12 points.

Edwardsville (2-0) goes on the road to play Evansville Reitz Memorial on Saturday at noon. Mater Dei (2-2) plays at Alton Marquette on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

