 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Edwardsville topples East St. Louis
0 comments

Recap: Edwardsville topples East St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sydney Harris had a game-high 28 points to lead Edwardsville to a 49-36 win over visiting East St. Louis Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Edwardsville was Emma Garner with 10 points.

Edwardsville (13-4) plays at Collinsville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (7-6) plays at home against O'Fallon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News