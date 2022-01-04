Recap: Edwardsville topples East St. Louis

Sydney Harris had a game-high 28 points to lead Edwardsville to a 49-36 win over visiting East St. Louis Tuesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Edwardsville was Emma Garner with 10 points.
Edwardsville (13-4) plays at Collinsville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (7-6) plays at home against O'Fallon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
