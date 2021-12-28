Recap: Edwardsville tops Marquette

Edwardsville topped Marquette 76-64 Tuesday at Visitation.
Katie Baumgartner led Marquette with 23 points, while Taryn Blevins finished with 16 and Trinity Gygi added 15.
Edwardsville (12-4) hosts East St. Louis on Tuesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. Marquette (7-5) plays at Incarnate Word on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
