Recap: Edwardsville tops O'Fallon

Lift for Life erases deficit in fourth again to win school's first state title
Girls basketball quarterfinal roundup: Union, Incarnate Word move on to state semifinals; Westminster bid falls short
Webster Groves fights past Cor Jesu in fourth for first state semifinal berth
Whitfield uses fourth-quarter blitz to reach final four for fourth time in five years
Vashon girls make history with first state semifinal appearance
Edwardsville topped O'Fallon 57-45 Saturday at O'Fallon.
The Tigers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. The leading scorers for Edwardsville were Sydney Harris (15), Elle Evans (12), Macy Silvey (12) and Katelynne Roberts (11). The leading rebounders for Edwardsville were Sydney Harris (9) and Katelynne Roberts (9).
