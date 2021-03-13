 Skip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville tops O'Fallon
Recap: Edwardsville tops O'Fallon

Edwardsville topped O'Fallon 57-45 Saturday at O'Fallon.

The Tigers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. The leading scorers for Edwardsville were Sydney Harris (15), Elle Evans (12), Macy Silvey (12) and Katelynne Roberts (11). The leading rebounders for Edwardsville were Sydney Harris (9) and Katelynne Roberts (9).

