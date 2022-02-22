Recap: Edwardsville tops O'Fallon

Sydney Harris had a game-high 25 points to lead Edwardsville to a 60-50 win over O'Fallon Tuesday at Collinsville.
At the free throw line, the Tigers were 18 of 20 (90 percent). The Panthers were able to make just eight of seven (88 percent) from the line. Also finishing in double figures for Edwardsville was Emma Garner with 12 points. Shannon Dowell was the leading scorer for O'Fallon with 23 points and Zsana Hawkins added 13.
Edwardsville (28-4) will host Normal Community on Thursday at 7 p.m.