 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Edwardsville tops Rochester
0 comments

Recap: Edwardsville tops Rochester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Edwardsville topped Rochester 47-35 Saturday at Rochester.

Sydney Harris led Edwardsville with 16 points, while Macy Silvey finished with 13 and Emma Garner added 11.

Edwardsville (6-1) plays at home against O'Fallon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News