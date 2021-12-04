Recap: Edwardsville tops Rochester

Edwardsville topped Rochester 47-35 Saturday at Rochester.
-
St. Joseph's capitalizes on height advantage, tops Owensville in Marquette tournament final
-
Troy comes up short down stretch in loss to Hickman
-
St. Charles West uses improved supporting cast to slip past Lutheran North
-
Box: St. Charles West 73, Lutheran St. Charles 64
-
Speiser fends off nerves to lead Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central
Sydney Harris led Edwardsville with 16 points, while Macy Silvey finished with 13 and Emma Garner added 11.
Edwardsville (6-1) plays at home against O'Fallon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.