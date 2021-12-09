 Skip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville triumphs over Belleville East
Recap: Edwardsville triumphs over Belleville East

Sydney Harris had a game-high 28 points to lead Edwardsville to a 65-12 win over visiting Belleville East Thursday.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Lancers. Belleville East could only hit on one of four, while the Tigers made 16 of 19. Also finishing in double figures for Edwardsville was Elle Evans with 13 points.

Edwardsville (8-1) will host Civic Memorial on Saturday at 11 a.m. Belleville East (4-5) plays at Althoff on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

