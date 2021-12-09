Recap: Edwardsville triumphs over Belleville East

Sydney Harris had a game-high 28 points to lead Edwardsville to a 65-12 win over visiting Belleville East Thursday.
-
Freeburg remains unbeaten by outlasting Triad in double overtime
-
Lift for Life harkens breakthrough championship memories in win over Union
-
Bush banks in buzzer-beater to lift Whitfield over John Burroughs
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
-
Recap: Lutheran South handily defeats Herculaneum
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Lancers. Belleville East could only hit on one of four, while the Tigers made 16 of 19. Also finishing in double figures for Edwardsville was Elle Evans with 13 points.
Edwardsville (8-1) will host Civic Memorial on Saturday at 11 a.m. Belleville East (4-5) plays at Althoff on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.