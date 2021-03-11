 Skip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville triumphs over Collinsville
Recap: Edwardsville triumphs over Collinsville

Edwardsville triumphed over visiting Collinsville 68-29 Thursday.

Edwardsville (14-1) hosts Belleville West on Friday at 5 p.m.

