Recap: Edwardsville triumphs over Collinsville

Bostic helps spark Vashon past Lutheran South and into first quarterfinal since 2002
Girls basketball sectional roundup: Whitfield follows Blakemore's lead past St. Dominic; Cor Jesu tops Jackson
Hahn kick-starts Incarnate Word to huge effort in sectional win over Francis Howell Central
Union uses defensive pressure to smother Ursuline in sectional contest
Westminster cruises past Lutheran St. Charles into the quarterfinal round
Edwardsville triumphed over visiting Collinsville 68-29 Thursday.
Edwardsville (14-1) hosts Belleville West on Friday at 5 p.m.
