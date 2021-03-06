Recap: Edwardsville triumphs over Collinsville

Edwardsville triumphed over Collinsville 71-29 Saturday at Collinsville.
Ella Guerrero led Collinsville with 9 points.
Edwardsville (12-1) plays at Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Collinsville (4-10) goes on the road to play Freeburg on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
