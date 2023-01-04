 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Elsberry beats Silex

Elsberry beat Silex 46-28 Wednesday at Clopton.

Elsberry (5-3) plays at Winfield on Friday at 8 p.m. Silex (6-5) visits Clopton on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

