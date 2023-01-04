Recap: Elsberry beats Silex StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elsberry beat Silex 46-28 Wednesday at Clopton.Elsberry (5-3) plays at Winfield on Friday at 8 p.m. Silex (6-5) visits Clopton on Friday at 6:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 01-04-2023 Silex Elsberry Clopton STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Alton continues record-setting roll with win over O'Fallon in Mascoutah final MASCOUTAH — Deserea Howard wanted to keep the talk to a minimum. Girls basketball spotlight: Jones uses lifelong passion to help make Vashon championship contender Tanya Jones thought it was strange — at first. Heck steps up in fourth quarter to help Waterloo claim tournament crown WATERLOO — Aubrey Heck isn't quite sure how to handle the spotlight just yet. Pickett's career-best night lifts Fort Zumwalt West in Maurer Invitational girls final LADUE — Heidi Pickett is cool with whatever role her coach has in mind for her that day. Freshman duo power Lutheran St. Charles to St. Dominic Tourney title OFALLON, Mo. — Lutheran St. Charles freshman Kyrii Franklin cleared her mind while her coaches and fans lost theirs. Jacoby turns up the offense to help Visitation knock off Fort Zumwalt East LADUE — Avery Jacoby was not playing poorly. Potts helps Incarnate Word to another Visitation Christmas championship TOWN AND COUNTRY — Natalie Potts felt right at home Wednesday night. Oakville uses strong holiday conditioning to outlast Lindbergh in Suburban Red contest OAKVILLE — Sami Simokaitis was heading toward the trash can. Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7 STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/2/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Alton (15-0)22. O'Fallon (14-3)13. Pattonville (6-1)54. Eureka (8-5)35. S… Auringer leads Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central, into tournament final O'FALLON, Mo. — Lutheran St. Charles girls basketball coach Erin Luttschwager knew Ally Auringer had a breakout shooting performance in her.