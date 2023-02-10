Eureka trailed by 16 at halftime and three after three quarters but rallied for a 74-58 win over Webster Groves Friday at Webster Groves.

The leading scorers for Eureka were Zoe Cuneio (22), Megan McCune (13), Natalie Harty (12) and Maison Smith (11). The leading scorers for Webster Groves were Sam Murdock (22), Ellie Heimann (12), Ainsley Kniker (12) and Ava Vanecek (10).

Eureka (17-7) will host Kirkwood on Friday, February 17 at 5:30 p.m. Webster Groves (6-16) visits Pattonville on Thursday at 6 p.m.